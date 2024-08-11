Primary school teachers, resident doctors to go on strike today

Functioning of all government medical colleges and several government primary schools across the State is likely be affected on Monday.

Resident doctors in these colleges and thousands of primary school teachers have announced they will go on a strike over a number of their demands, mainly over their pay.

While teachers have announced only a one-day strike, resident doctors have said that theirs will be indefinite, till their demands are met.

The Department of Public Instruction has issued a circular warning those teachers who go on a strike of disciplinary action. However, the primary school teachers’ association has announced that over 50,000 primary school teachers will strike work, close schools if needed and participate in the strike on Monday.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa tried to broker truce with the teachers on August 8, but failed. Even as the association has stuck to its stand of striking work, B. B. Cauvery, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, who issued the circular warning of disciplinary action against teachers who strike work, said that the schools would function as usual on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors began a silent protest on August 5, demanding pay revision. However, the association announced an indefinite strike from Monday, as they claimed that there had been no positive response to the silent protest and that their demands had not been met.

They announced that they would withdraw from all medical services except emergency services.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause to patients and the public, but we believe this step is crucial to ensure our voices are heard and our grievances are addressed,” the association said in a statement.

