GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Primary school teachers, resident doctors to go on strike today

Published - August 11, 2024 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Functioning of all government medical colleges and several government primary schools across the State is likely be affected on Monday.

Resident doctors in these colleges and thousands of primary school teachers have announced they will go on a strike over a number of their demands, mainly over their pay.

While teachers have announced only a one-day strike, resident doctors have said that theirs will be indefinite, till their demands are met.

The Department of Public Instruction has issued a circular warning those teachers who go on a strike of disciplinary action. However, the primary school teachers’ association has announced that over 50,000 primary school teachers will strike work, close schools if needed and participate in the strike on Monday.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa tried to broker truce with the teachers on August 8, but failed. Even as the association has stuck to its stand of striking work, B. B. Cauvery, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, who issued the circular warning of disciplinary action against teachers who strike work, said that the schools would function as usual on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors began a silent protest on August 5, demanding pay revision. However, the association announced an indefinite strike from Monday, as they claimed that there had been no positive response to the silent protest and that their demands had not been met.

They announced that they would withdraw from all medical services except emergency services.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause to patients and the public, but we believe this step is crucial to ensure our voices are heard and our grievances are addressed,” the association said in a statement. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.