Primary school teachers and resident doctors announce work strike demanding pay parity 

The main demand of both primary school teachers in government schools and resident doctors at government medical colleges across the State, who have announced a strike, is pay parity. These have been long-standing issues and attempts by the State government to negotiate with them have failed.

Primary School Teachers (PSTs) demands include designation of qualified government primary school teachers appointed to teach classes 1 to 7 before 2016 as Graduate Primary Teachers (GPT) and changes in Cadre and Recruitment Rules (C&R rules) in this regard.

There are over 1.4 lakh primary school teachers teaching today, recruited before 2016 for classes 1 to 7. However, in 2016, acting on an order issued by the Union government, the State recruited graduates to teach for classes 6 to 8. There are over 25,000 GPTs in the State today.

Following this, the State government amended the C&R rules and designated those recruited before 2016 as Primary School Teachers (PSTs) who will teach from classes 1 to 5, and GPTs to teach from classes 6 to 8. It has been a long-standing demand of the Primary School Teachers’ Association to consider graduates among PSTs recruited before 2016, give them promotion as headmasters and ensure pay parity with GPTs.

In the wake of the teachers’ call for protest, Madhu Bangarappa, Minister of School Education and Literacy, held a meeting with the office-bearers of the association on August 8 and promised to review the legal glitches and court cases for designating qualified PSTs as GPTs. However, the association has said the assurance had not been satisfactory and announced a one-day strike at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, on Monday.

“It is a ‘do or die’ struggle of primary school teachers. Thousands of teachers who are graduates are suffering without promotions only because they were recruited before 2016. Many of them even retired from service without a promotion after serving for 30 years. The State government has not responded to our repeated appeals, so a struggle is inevitable,” said Chandrashekara Nuggali, General Secretary of the association.

The association has termed the circular issued by B. B. Cauvery, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, warning of disciplinary action against teachers who strike work, as a “futile attempt to suppress the struggle”.

Appeal for protest to be withdrawn

Development educationist V.P. Niranjanaradhya said that there are around 6,523 primary and higher primary schools running with single teachers in the State, which will likely shut on Monday due to the protest. “Along with learning, there is a possibility that the children will miss their milk, eggs and midday meals. So the association should withdraw the protest and the government should take appropriate action to fulfill their demands,” he said.

Resident doctors demand pay parity in stipend

The Karnataka Resident Doctors’ Association, which includes interns, postgraduates, super-specialty residents and senior residents, in government medical colleges across the State, who have announced an indefinite strike from Monday, have been demanding pay parity in stipend with residents in other states, terming their stipend “unjustifiable”.

“Our stipend is about 50% of what doctors in other states receive. It fails to cover living costs, academic expenses, and family needs, exacerbated by inflation. Despite providing essential services and working long hours, our stipends remain unchanged and insufficient. Also, the fees for medical courses are one among the highest in Karnataka in comparison with other states,” a statement from KARD said.