Primary and Higher Education Ministers to make a joint call on scrapping of NEP  

June 06, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar yet again said that the new government is not in a hurry to scrap National Education Policy (NEP) even though the Congress had widely publicised the point in its manifesto in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

The Minister, who held a meeting with educationists on Tuesday regarding NEP, said that the Primary Education and Higher Education departments will take a call on scrapping of the policy after further deliberations.

“We have discussed with lecturers and teachers about the problems and the real-time situations with regard to the policy. We are also collecting comprehensive information about the various doubts we have about NEP within our party. As it is not limited to higher education, the Primary Education Minister and I will hold a meeting together and gather information and then apprise the Chief Minister,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “Although we had mentioned in our manifesto that we will scrap NEP and implement a State Education Policy, in the view of academic welfare of the students, we need to consider various factors. We cannot blindly put students in a dilemma and create confusion. We are still in the process of discussion. We need to explore the topics in depth and then make a decision.”

While he mentioned that he had collected inputs from the officials of the department about NEP, he did not disclose the findings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.