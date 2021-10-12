Priests to get 6th Pay Commission wages

Bengaluru

12 October 2021 23:33 IST

The State Government on Tuesday announced extension of 6th Pay Commission benefits to priests and employees of Muzrai-controlled temples.

Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle told reporters here on Tuesday said the Government had also decided to extend health insurance facilities to priests and employees of Muzrai temples, and that it was set to benefit about 37,000 people.

The Minister said that priests and employees who were getting benefits of 5th Pay Commission had been demanding extension of the 6th Pay Commission. “It comes with the condition that the salary bill will not exceed 35% of the total income of the temple. The Government will not have the burden of payment since the new salary will be met with the respective temple income,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

She clarified that most ‘C’ category temple priests and employees were not permanent workers. She, however, said that she would check with temple authorities and make an appropriate decision on them.

Ms. Jolle also said that it had been decided that Integrated Development Management System would be implemented for the benefit of pilgrims who could get details of all sevas conducted in temples besides mapping all temple properties. “The system being introduced for the first time will help pilgrims wishing to visit temples from different places in the country and abroad,” she said. She also said that ₹19 crore towards tasdik to temples that was due would be released soon.

Ms. Jolle also clarified that there was no proposal before the Government currently to impose a dress code for the entry into Muzrai temples. “If the issue has been discussed in the Dharmika Parishath, it will be reviewed,” she said.

Special puja

The State Government has directed all Muzrai temples in Karnataka to conduct special pujas on October 15 on the occasion of Vijayadashami “for the good health of the people, especially children”. Ms. Jolle said that direction had been issued “in the light of experts anticipating the COVID-19 third wave”.