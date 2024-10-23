ADVERTISEMENT

Priests’ association opposes privatisation of Muzrai temples, urges BJP to support welfare bill

Updated - October 23, 2024 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Akhila Karnataka Hindu Temple Archakas’ (Priests) Association at an event in Bengaluru recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Akhila Karnataka Hindu Temple Archakas’ (Priests) Association has voiced opposition to the privatisation or transfer of Muzrai temples to private individuals in Karnataka.

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, association president K.S.N. Deekshith, in the presence of Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, expressed concerns about the commercialisation of temples, according to a release.

As commercial enterprise

“We strongly oppose the privatisation or transfer of Muzrai temples to private individuals. Private entities view temples solely as commercial enterprises, and they do not care about preserving religion or serving the deity, unlike us priests,” said Mr. Deekshith.

He also refuted claims that funds from Muzrai temples are being “misused” for non-Hindu causes stating: “The government is not permitted to divert or take these funds under the law. It is unacceptable and absolutely wrong to spread misinformation that these funds are being spent on activities related to other religions.”

Regarding the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which is awaiting the Governor’s approval, Mr. Deekshith highlighted its significance of the welfare of priests and temple employees. “The delay in the Governor’s approval has caused pain to thousands of priests and employees like us.”

‘BJP should support’

Mr. Deekshith urged the BJP to support the Bill saying: “The BJP should support this Bill, which aims at the welfare of temples and priests. We appeal to the BJP to keep religion, temples, and devotees’ sentiments separate from politics.”

