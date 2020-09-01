KarnatakaHassan: 01 September 2020 14:16 IST
Priest trampled to death by elephant near Hassan
Updated: 01 September 2020 14:16 IST
An elephant trampled a man to death at Kollahalli on the outskirts of Sakaleshpur town on Tuesday morning.
Ashthik Bhat, 48, a priest of Guhekallamam Temple in the town, encountered the elephant while carrying water to the temple. He died on the spot.
Officers of the Forest Department reached the spot. The incident left the local people agitated over the increasing elephant menace in the taluk.
