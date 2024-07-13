GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Priest arrested for hitting devotees with axe

Updated - July 13, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 08:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A priest in Bagalkot district who practised a bizarre ritual of hitting devotees with an axe claiming to cure them of pain, has been arrested.

The priest, identified as Jakkappa Gaddag, used to hit devotees with an axe at Kashilingeshwar Temple in Metagud village in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district. The devotees had been led to believe that the ‘treatment’ would cure them of various pains in their bodies.

Following a complaint, the police have arrested the priest under the provisions of the anti-superstition law.

