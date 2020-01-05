‘Pride of India’ exhibition drawing large crowds

‘Pride of India Expo’, a science exhibition, is the key attraction at the 107th Indian Science Congress, which is under way at the University of Agricultural Sciences, GVKV campus, here till Tuesday.
Snapshots from ‘Pride of India Expo’ at the 107th Indian Science Congress under way at the University of Agricultural Sciences, GVKV campus, in Bengaluru.
| Photo Credit:
K. Murali Kumar
The exhibition, with over 150 stalls by all leading research labs and scientific institutions from across the country, is drawing science enthusiasts, especially students, in large numbers. “The expo is a rare event as this must be the most multi-disciplinary science exhibition covering life sciences to geology and missile technology. This is a great exposure for a student inclined towards science,” said T. Ajay Kumar, a botanist, at the exhibition on Friday.
A stall by the National Council of Science Museums, with 15 interactive science experiments and installations, is drawing a large crowd.
“All the 15 interactives are in the test phase and they will be put up at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum this year,” said K. Madan Gopal, director of the museum in the city, who was manning the stall.
The highlight of the exhibition, however, is a dedicated section put up by multiple laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that has prototypes of most of the missiles and unmanned surveillance robots the organisation has developed.
