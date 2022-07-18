Karnataka

Prices of Nandini curd, butter milk and lassi increased

 The MRP of Nandini brand of curd has been revised to ₹12 for a 200 grams sachet, ₹24 for a 500 grams sachet and ₹46 for a 1 kg sachet after the Centre decided to levy 5% GST on it. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY
Special Correspondent MYSURU July 18, 2022 16:43 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 16:43 IST

The Mysuru District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies Union Limited or Mymul has announced the revised maximum retail price (MRP) of its Nandini brand of curd, buttermilk and lassi in the wake of the Union Government deciding to levy 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on these milk products.

While the revised price of Nandini curd will be ₹12 for a 200 grams sachet, ₹24 for a 500 grams sachet and ₹46 for a 1 kg sachet, the price of Nandini masala butter milk for a 200 grams sachet will be ₹8 and that of Nandini sweet lassi for a 200 grams sachet will be ₹11.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also read: Pay 5% GST on pre-packed, labelled food items, hospital rooms above ₹5,000 from Monday

The new rates will come into force from July 18 following a decision taken by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), said Mymul’s Managing Director in a statement to all the authorised dealers of Nandini milk products in its jurisdiction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since sachets of curd and buttermilk already bear the old prices printed earlier, the authorities will print the revised prices through inkjet for distribution till the existing stock of sachets are exhausted, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Mysore
Related Articles
Read more...