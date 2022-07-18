Prices of Nandini curd, butter milk and lassi increased
The Mysuru District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Societies Union Limited or Mymul has announced the revised maximum retail price (MRP) of its Nandini brand of curd, buttermilk and lassi in the wake of the Union Government deciding to levy 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on these milk products.
While the revised price of Nandini curd will be ₹12 for a 200 grams sachet, ₹24 for a 500 grams sachet and ₹46 for a 1 kg sachet, the price of Nandini masala butter milk for a 200 grams sachet will be ₹8 and that of Nandini sweet lassi for a 200 grams sachet will be ₹11.
The new rates will come into force from July 18 following a decision taken by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), said Mymul’s Managing Director in a statement to all the authorised dealers of Nandini milk products in its jurisdiction.
Since sachets of curd and buttermilk already bear the old prices printed earlier, the authorities will print the revised prices through inkjet for distribution till the existing stock of sachets are exhausted, the statement said.
