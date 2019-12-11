Prices crash as new onion stock enters market

Onions can finally start making a comeback on many plates. The prices have crashed over the last two days as fresh harvest from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have begun trickling in into the State’s wholesale markets, bringing relief to consumers.

The wholesale price of a kg of onions had crossed the ₹150 mark in the markets four days ago, but it has now fallen to ₹100 a kg. Lower quality onions were even available for ₹60 a kg on Tuesday. The retail prices now range between ₹65 and ₹110 in the city. Other markets across the State are yet to receive a supply of the new harvest and will take a few days to trickle down, sources said.

“We have received 3,000 tonnes of onion on Monday and Tuesday at APMC Yard, Yeshwanthpur. Though this is comparatively lower than the normal supply of onions in December, it feels like a glut compared to the scarcity over the last month and a half, leading to a price crash,” explained Ravi Kumar, of Bangalore Onions and Potato Traders’ Association. “The supply of onions is expected to continue at this level for the next few weeks which will stabilise the prices in another week at around ₹60-₹70 a kg,” he said.

However, the quality of onions is not up to the mark and most are wet, traders said. “Onions are usually put out to dry in the fields for about two weeks after the harvest, before being supplied to the market. This will dry the onions and remove the moisture – key to its shelf life and quality. As the prices have skyrocketed, farmers across the country have brought the onions to markets immediately after harvest without drying them. Hence, not only is the quality low, their shelf life is also very short,” explained B.N. Parasad, Managing Director, Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS).

“Damage to onions is less in the new crop now. But as it is wet, buyers need to consume it faster, failing which there will be sprouting and it may even get spoilt,” Mr. Kumar said.