‘Price rise result of spending on COVID-19 management’

“Price rise is the result of the government spending extra money on COVID-19 management,’’ Minister and BJP leader Umesh Katti said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He told journalists that the Union and State Governments were spending huge amounts of money on COVID-19 management and the prices of commodities had gone up. But he did not specify how.

He said that the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) leaders were making false allegations against the BJP, out of desperation. They know that they would lose the bypolls. That is why they are making meaningless remarks, he said.