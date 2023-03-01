Price rise is pushing people to misery, says Siddaramaiah

March 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Belagavi

Price rise is pushing the common people of this country to misery but the BJP government is not doing anything to curb it, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said in Pant Balekundri village of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

“As we speak, the government has increased the price of domestic gas cylinder by ₹50, while, a few days ago, the price of commercial cylinder was hiked by around ₹350. Housewives are cursing the government. They will all teach a lesson to the BJP in the coming polls,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes tall claims about releasing ₹2,000 to the accounts of farmers. What is the meaning of this money if farmers do not get farm inputs at low prices nor easy access to loans. They are also not getting fair price for their produce. What is the use of such cash incentives in such dire conditions?” he said.

“The BJP is very good in taxing everything and making the lives of the people difficult. They are not satisfied even after taxing buttermilk, pencils, fertilizers and other essential items. The Central government collects a tax of ₹4.5 lakh crore from Karnataka but gives only around ₹50,000 crore. Central grants to Karnataka have reduced further. Due to this, the State government is forced to take loans of up to ₹77,000 crore this year. In just five years, the BJP government in Karnatakas has taken ₹3.22 lakh crore loans. No government in Karnataka has taken such heavy loans in the past,” he said.

BJP leaders have continued their tradition of lying to the people and betraying their trust, he said.

Mr. Modi said that the Congress has insulted senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge. Who is making such false claims? Who has insulted senior BJP leaders like L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and relegated them to a corner? Who unseated B.S. Yediyurappa from the Chief Ministership? The people know the answer to all such questions, he said.

Mr. Modi’s statement that Congressmen are praying for his death, is false and baseless. The Prime Minister has said that some Congressmen are not only wishing him death but also digging his grave. There cannot be another set of statement that is not only far from truth but also meaningless and ridiculous, he said.

Why does the Prime Minister make such a statement? Which Congress leader or worker has made such a statement? If that is true, why does he not name the accused? Will anyone in their right mind say such things about the Prime Minister? Mr. Siddaramaiah said. This is nothing but another of the Prime Minister’s lies, he said.

Congressmen have not wished the Prime Minister’s death. On the contrary, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan gave a call to party workers to finish me off. “We have only said that Mr. Modi has not kept his promises made to the people. All I wish for the Prime Minister is a healthy and long life,” he said.