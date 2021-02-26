Price rise: Congress to take out padayatra

The Karnataka Congress has decided to take out padayatra in constituencies represented by the ruling BJP from March to inform people about hardships caused to them by hike in price of fuel, LPG cylinders, and other essential commodities.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar would undertake the padayatra at Devanahalli on March 3 after offering prayers at Kurudumale Ganesha temple.

All leaders of the party, including KPCC working presidents and DCC presidents, would walk in the highly populated areas of towns in constituencies of the BJP and create awareness about the anti-people policies pursued by the BJP governments in the State and the Centre, Mr. Shivakumar told mediapersons here on Thursday.

Earlier, the KPCC chief held a meeting with leaders of the party and discussed the modalities of the padayatra to be taken out in different constituencies. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah would flag off the padayatra, he said.

The former MLA Prasanna Kumar rejoined the Congress at the party office. He was the MLA for Pulakeshinagar in the city. Party MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy had not objected to Mr. Prasanna Kumar rejoining the party, the KPCC chief said.

Asked about the mayoral elections of Mysuru City Corporation, Mr. Shivakumar said he had not spoken to JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy about the party alliance. He had spoken only with JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh, the KPCC chief said.