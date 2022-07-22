Price of two-bedroom house built under govt. scheme slashed by ₹1 lakh in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday slashed the price of two-bedroom houses constructed under the Chief Minister’s One Lakh Multistoried Housing Scheme from ₹15 lakh to ₹14 lakh

The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has decided not to give subsidy for two-bedroom housing, while it continued to provide subsidy for one-bedroom housing.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said two-bedroom houses would be given at their construction cost. There was a demand for 6 lakh two-bedroom houses. It was proposed that 20,000 houses be constructed under the scheme in 2022-23.

For school shoes

The Cabinet approved ₹132 crore for the purchase of a pair of shoes and three pairs of socks for schoolchildren. One pair of black and two pairs of white socks will be distributed for government schoolchildren from Classes I to X.

The government had come under fire over the delay in the decision making on this. Over 50 lakh students are studying in State government schools.

It was decided that government would provide guarantee to raise ₹200 crore each for the Agriculture Department and Karnataka State Seed Corporation Ltd. for stock of fertilizers and seeds, respectively, the Minister said.

Mysuru airport to be named after Krishnaraja Wadiyar

The State Cabinet on Friday decided to name the Mysuru airport after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who ruled from 1894 to 1940.

He was known for his administrative reforms and achievements in several fields. During his period, several irrigation projects, including the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), educational institutions, and industries were established.

The Cabinet approved acquisition of 240 acres for upgradation of the Mysuru airport and the acquired land would be handed over to the Airports Authority of India.