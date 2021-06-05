Price of treatment of black fungus to be be capped: Sudhakar

Bengaluru

05 June 2021

The government will soon cap the price for treatment of black fungus in government hospitals, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has said.

Speaking to the media after visiting C.V. Raman General Hospital and Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday, he maintained that there is no shortage of medicine for treatment of black fungus. “The Centre has allocated more than 1,000 vials. Black fungus patients get free treatment in all government hospitals. The government is also thinking of capping the price of treatment in private hospitals,” he said.

1,784 cases

So far, 1,784 cases of black fungus have been reported in the State and 62 have recovered, and sufficient medicine has been allocated to the State. Around 1,564 people are being treated. “About two to three weeks of treatment is necessary and it takes about five to six weeks for complete recovery. As many as 62 people have recovered. Unfortunately 111 people have lost their lives due to black fungus,” said Dr. Sudhakar.

In the backdrop of reports of shortage, he said 9,750 vials of Amphotericin B drug used for treatment of black fungus has been allocated to Karnataka by the Centre, and 8,860 vials were received on Friday. “So far, we have received 18,650 vials. A total of 8,860 vials have been used by government hospitals and 9,740 vials have been provided to private hospitals.”

More beds

The Minister also announced that 100 ICU beds are being set up through CSR initiatives; 77 beds will come up at C.V. Raman General Hospital and another 24 ICU beds will come up at Epidemic Diseases Hospital. A 1000 LPM oxygen generator unit allocated through PM Cares fund is being installed at C.V. Raman General Hospital. These will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Monday, he said, adding that though the demand for beds has come down in Bengaluru as cases have reduced, the government will continue to ramp up infrastructure to ensure preparedness for future waves.