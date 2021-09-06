‘Price hike temporary’

Former Minister and BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has said the hike in fuel prices and LPG was a temporary development and it would not warrant protests by Congress workers.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday, Mr. Ravi said the LPG price was as high as ₹981 during the UPA rule. Earlier, the price of essential products went up due to corruption in the Congress rule. However, now the prices were going up due to COVID-19. “The Congress leaders know this fact well. Yet they are protesting on the streets. They have no moral right to stage protests”, he said.

The economy of major countries had been hit by COVID-19. Despite this, the Narendra Modi-led government had been providing foodgrains for people free and India was the only country to provide COVID-19 vaccine free for such a huge population, he said.