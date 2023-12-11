ADVERTISEMENT

Price fixed for uniforms too low, complains Opposition member

December 11, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has fixed a procurement price of ₹106 to ₹315 for uniforms of schoolchildren based on their age. One cannot even buy a decent handkerchief for this price, N. Ravikumar, BJP member, said in the Legislative Council on Monday.

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said that the procurement of stitched uniforms was being done through open tender and the government would pay extra if the tender document so demands.

Mr. Bangarappa said that the Basavaraj Bommai government had failed to call for tenders to supply bicycles to students and assured that bicycles would be supplied in the next academic year. There is no dearth of funds for the welfare of students, he said.

