HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Price fixed for uniforms too low, complains Opposition member

December 11, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has fixed a procurement price of ₹106 to ₹315 for uniforms of schoolchildren based on their age. One cannot even buy a decent handkerchief for this price, N. Ravikumar, BJP member, said in the Legislative Council on Monday.

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said that the procurement of stitched uniforms was being done through open tender and the government would pay extra if the tender document so demands.

Mr. Bangarappa said that the Basavaraj Bommai government had failed to call for tenders to supply bicycles to students and assured that bicycles would be supplied in the next academic year. There is no dearth of funds for the welfare of students, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.