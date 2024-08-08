Preventive steps to control dengue insufficient: Karnataka High Court  

Observing that the steps taken by the authorities, particularly the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on containing dengue is more on the curative front, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday said actions initiated on the preventive front are insufficient.

“The preventive measures are more important. Prevention is better than cure,” the court said while pointing out that the curative steps like available medical infrastructure are hopefully adequate to meet the challenges, but the duty to be discharged by the authorities would not rest there, as preventive measures are key.

Though the State Health Department’s primary reports suggest that there is a marginal decline in the spread of dengue, the court noted that the authorities are not expected to be complacent.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind made these observations while hearing the PIL petition, which the court suo motu had initiated last month taking note of rising cases of dengue across the State based on a “Letter To the Editor” in a newspaper and several news reports.

Too few identified

On BBMP’s claim that it had identified 51 mosquito breeding hotspots, the Bench observed that the number of breeding areas for mosquitoes must be much larger in the vast city of Bengaluru and directed the BBMP to submit details ward-wise breeding areas identified and the preventive actions taken.

Also, the Bench directed the BBMP to apprise the court during the next date of hearing on the punitive actions, including the imposition of penalty, on those who fail to take steps to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes despite being made aware of such steps by the authorities.

Noticing that waste on roadsides is another cause for the breading of mosquitoes and the spread of several infectious diseases, the Bench directed the BBMP to take swift steps to clear sold waste and file an affidavit in this regard to the court.

Earlier, senior advocate and amicus curiae pointed out that it is neither realist nor possible to believe the BBMP’s claim that it had surveyed 24,90,995 houses out of the total 25,30,999 to check and prevent the spread of dengue in a short span of time.

In other states

Senior advocate S. Sriranga, who appeared for the petitioner, Registrar-General of the High Court, told the Bench that framing regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in better prevention of the spread of diseases like dengue and similar steps in Karnataka could help the State in the long run.

