Karnataka

Prevention of Corruption Act is applicable to KMF employees, says HC

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 09, 2022 20:15 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:15 IST

Stating that an employee of the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (KMF) comes under the definition of ‘public servant’ of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988, the High Court of Karnataka has declined to quash a disproportionate assets case registered against a general manager of KMF.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while rejecting the petition filed by V. Krishnareddy, who was working as general manager (Nandini Milk Products) when the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered case against him in November 2021 under the PC Act.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It was contended on behalf of the petitioner that PC Act is not applicable to him as he is ‘not a public servant’ as he is employed in KMF, a cooperative society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the court said, “The petitioner being a general manager of Nandini Milk Products, which is a unit of KMF, undoubtedly performs public duty and the government’s obligations of such public duty was transferred to the federation when it was created. Therefore, the inescapable conclusion would be that the petitioner would be a public servant within the meaning of Section 2(c) of the Act.”

While citing application of PC Act as per apex court’s interpretation, the High Court pointed out that if there is even sprinkling aid falling upon the cooperative society it would be sufficient to bring an employee of that society within the definition of ‘public servant’.

The ACB had registered the case against the petitioner after it was found in the source report that the petitioner had possessed assets, which is 107.7% disproportionate to his known sources of income.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...