‘Prevent illegal sand extraction’

Referring to the rising number of complaints about illegal sand extraction, Hampanna Sajjan, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division, has suggested that members of the Taluk Sand Committee take strict and effective action to prevent such activities.

He was chairing a taluk-level sand committee meeting at the Assistant Commissioner’s Office hall in Yadgir on Monday.

He said that complaints about illegal sand extraction are rising. The staff on duty at existing sand inspection centres should work effectively and check the documents and permits of the vehicles transporting sand to prevent illegal extraction. “The staff of the Police and Revenue departments who have been entrusted with duty in sand inspection centres should send GPS photos to the revenue group, ensuring that they are on duty in time,” Mr. Sajjan added.

Responding to the Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shorapur Javed Inamdar, said that 36 cases related to Shorapur have been registered, whereas 29 cases related to Shahapur taluk have been registered.

Similarly, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Yadgir Arun Kumar Kollur said 24 cases related to Wadagera taluk have been registered for the year 2023–24.

On places for sand stock points in Shorapur and Shahapur, Mr. Sajjan said that places were identified in Mudbool village in Shahapur and Gondenur and Halagera village in Wadagera to establish new sand inspection centres.

Tahsildars and other government department officers were present.