‘Prevent drinking water from going waste, preserve it for later use’

April 04, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Yadgir

Yadgir Deputy Commissioner tells meeting of officers that 329 more villages are likely to face drinking water scarcity in the coming days

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela chairing a meeting of officers on addressing drinking water crisis in Yadgir. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district administration has been making efforts to prevent drinking water from going waste in Yadgir district.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, who recently chaired a District Disaster Management Authority meeting, has directed officials to take steps to prevent drinking water from going waste and preserve it for the coming days.

“The urban local bodies and panchayats that are responsible for providing drinking water in their respective areas and villages should take steps to prevent water from going waste,” she added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 65 villages in the district have been facing drinking water scarcity. Of these, 36 villages are getting water from rented borewells. New borewells are being drilled to supply water to 28 villages. And, water is being supplied through tankers in the remaining one village.

“As the heat wave continues, there will be drinking water problem in another 329 villages in the district. Therefore, officials must identify private borewells and enter into agreements with the owners to take borewells on rent,” she said.

“The Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer and Tahsildars should make payment to borewell owners on time. The officers, who are responsible for providing drinking water, should join hands together to tackle water crisis that is expected to last the next two months,” she added.

The Deputy Commissioner advised the general public to keep indoors and avoid coming out of their houses unnecessarily as the heat wave condition will continue for the next couple of weeks. “Consume more water, use liquid drinks, especially coconut water, juice and buttermilk and approach hospitals if there are any health problems,” she advised.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar and others were present.

