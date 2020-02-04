Prevent child marriages, officials told

K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, has directed the officials of Department of Women and Child Welfare to take stern measures to prevent child marriages in the district.

He was speaking at a meeting held here on Monday to review the progress of the implementation of schemes related to women and child welfare.

Mr. Sivakumar said that the managements of religious centres and marriage halls should be apprised on the evils of child marriage. He directed the officials to take measures to ensure that children rescued from child marriage continue their education.

Ganga Bai, District Child Protection Officer, told the meeting that the department had received 75 complaints related to child marriage in the district in the year 2019 and 48 such marriages were averted owing to the timely intervention of officials. As many as 21 girls and two boys were subjected to child marriage in the district during this period.

Mr. Sivakumar directed the police to take immediate action on the complaints related to atrocities on women and children.