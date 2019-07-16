Prestigious national award for Bengaluru scientist

Renowned horticultural scientist A.T. Sadashiva of the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) has been honoured by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) with the prestigious ‘Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Award for Outstanding Research in Agricultural Sciences’.

The national award, which carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, was conferred on the veteran scientist by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Tuesday, at a programme marking ICAR’s foundation day.

Dr. Sadashiva is the first horticultural scientist, and the third scientist of any kind, from Karnataka to get this award, which was instituted in 1956 to recognise outstanding research in agricultural and allied sciences. Dr. Sadashiva shot to fame after a research team headed by him came out with three high-yielding elite varieties of tomato — Arka Rakshak, Arka Samrat, and Arka Abhed.

Arka Rakshak has created a demand for itself not just in India, but also in several other countries as it yields up to 19 kg a plant in open field cultivation. According to a socio-economic impact assessment, Arka Rakshak and Arka Samrat, which are being cultivated on 50,000 acres of land across the country, have helped farmers earn revenues to the tune of ₹50,000 crore.

Dr. Sadashiva also headed the research team that recently came out with Arka Apeksha and Arka Vishesh varieties of tomato that are suitable for processing.

Dr. Sadashiva was not selected as Vice-Chancellor for any of the agricultural and horticultural universities even though his name figured in the panel of three names shortlisted by various search committees for two universities.