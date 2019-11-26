Prestige Group to build six hotels for Marriott

American luxury hotel chain Marriott International has signed an agreement with city-based Prestige Group to set up six hotels.

As per the agreement, Prestige will build new hotels across four brands: W, JW Marriott, Tribute Portfolio and Moxy to cumulatively add 1,000 rooms to Marriott’s bouquet of keys.

These will include W Bengaluru, Tribute Portfolio Resort also in Bengaluru, Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Kochi Maradu, JW Marriott Bengaluru, Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, Moxy Chennai and Maxy Bengaluru. All these hotel properties are expected to be ready between 2021 and 2025.

Irfan Razack, chairman & managing director, Prestige Group said, “The are not many industries in the world that have the resilience and optimism of the hospitality sector in India. The hotel industry has been one of the primary businesses driving the economic growth of the country.”

Prestige Group said it would invest ₹350 crore in the development of these hotels that are already part of the group's existing property development activities.