Presspersons stage protest in Davangere

March 28, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Presspersons staging a protest in Davangere on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seeking an impartial inquiry into the arrest of journalist Mehaboob Munavalli and his immediate release from prison, several media persons from various districts took out a protest march in Davangere on Tuesday.

Under the aegis of Karnataka Karyanirata Patrakartara Dhwani, scores of journalists took out the protest march from Jayadeva Circle to the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Davangere, staged a demonstration and submitted a memorandum.

Addressing the protestors, State president of the organisation Bangle Mallikarjun said that the investigation of the case lacked transparency and it seems that a journalist has been targeted in the case for making the accused surrender.

He said that another memorandum will be submitted to the Director-General of Police and Additional Director-General of Police in Bengaluru.

President of Janajagruti Sangha Basavaraj Koravar demanded a CID inquiry into the whole issue to bring out the truth. He said that the fourth wing of the Constitution is being snubbed.

Replying to their plea, Inspector-General of Police Thyagarajan assured the protestors that steps will be taken to inquire into the case.

