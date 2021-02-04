President’s visit: No visitors to Talacauvery

The temples at Talacauvery and Bhagamandala, which are prime tourist destinations in Kodagu, will be out of bounds for devotees and tourists on February 5 and 6 in view of the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the district.
The entry of public to the holy sites had been restricted as the President will be visiting Talacauvery, the birthplace of Cauvery.
The Kodagu district administration has made adequate arrangements in view of the President’s visit on Saturday (February 6).
Mr .Kovind is arriving at 10.55 a.m. on February 6 and a helipad has been readied at the Cauvery College grounds in Bhagamandala for the President’s chopper to land.
Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal has ordered closure of all shops and businesses on the stretch between the Cauvery College and Talacauvery from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The President will be reaching Madikeri at 1 p.m. the same day and his chopper will be landing at the helipad of Field Marshal K. M. Cariappa College grounds. He will be inaugurating the General Thimayya Memorial Museum that has come up at the residence of General K.S. Thimayya.
Shops and business establishments have been asked to remain closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the stretch between the College and the museum.
From 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., traffic restrictions will be in force from General K.S. Thimayya Circle to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath