President’s civic honour in Hubballi: Confusion on seating arrangement leads to withdrawal of Congress’s decision to boycott event

As the seats reserved were taken away by BJP workers, councillors of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Congress and party leaders staged a sit-in before the main stage of President’s event in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The confusion over the seating arrangement for according the President’s civic honour in Hubballi resulted in Congress members of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation changing their decision from boycotting the event

According to the initial intimation, the President’s office had informed that only nine elected representatives would be allowed share dais with the President of India, which created confusion among the ruling party leaders also as sitting MLAs were also left out from the list along with the opposition leader of HDMCs office would be requested again to include more dignitaries and had express confidence that it would be done.

However, as there was no revised intimation including the opposition leader and MLA till Sunday night, the Congress members of HDMC resolved to boycott the programme accusing Mayor Iresh Anchatageri of taking unilateral decision. In a hurriedly called press conference on Sunday night, the Opposition leader Doreraj Manikuntla accompanied by President of Hubballi Dharad Mahanagar Zilla Unit Altaf Halwoor announced that they would boycott the programme.

However, things changed on Monday morning, with the President’s office permitting four MLAs including one from Congress to share the dais with the President. The revised intimation forced the Congress leaders to withdraw their decision on boycott and participate in the event. They also issued a clarification on the same.

But, when they came to the venue, all the seats reserved for councillors had been taken by BJP councillors and their acquaintances forcing them to sit on ground in protest. There was commotion for some time minutes before arrival of the President and it settled down after additional chairs were provided to them.

Speaking to press persons later, a few Congress leaders accused Mayor Iresh Anchatageri of holding the event like a party event instead of municipal council’s event.