Presidential poll: JD(S) members vote for Meira Kumar

As per the decision in the Legislative Party meeting, 32 out of the 40 legislators of Janata Dal (Secular) have exercised their franchise in favour of United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) candidate and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar in the Presidential elections held here on Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, party's chief whip Madhu Bangarappa said that as instructed in the legislative party meeting headed by party's State president H.D. Kumaraswamy, all the 32 legislators have voted for Ms. Kumar. “Kadur MLA and party's senior leader Y.S.V. Datta has not yet reached Vidhana Soudha, because of some personal problems. He is likely to cast his vote by 4.30 p.m.,” he said.

When asked about the seven rebel MLA's stand, Mr. Madhu said that, they have not attended the meeting and party had not communicated anything to them.

It is learnt that five rebel JD (S) MLAs, who have unofficially identified themselves with the ruling Congress have voted in favour of Ms. Kumar. They arrived along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Interestingly, a week after supporting BJP in the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress against Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman D.H. Shankaramurthy, JD (S) had decided to support UPA's candidate Ms. Kumar.

JD (S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda and his son H.D. Kumaraswamy endorsed the candidature of Ms. Kumar, which was proposed by Mr. Siddaramaiah.