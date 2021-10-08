President visits Sringeri Sharada temple

Hassan

08 October 2021 20:45 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind and his family members visited Sringeri Sharada Peetha on Friday.

The President reached Menase helipad near Sringeri and reached the mutt in a convoy. The mutt offered him a traditional welcome. He along with his wife and daughter offered pooja at the Sharada temple.

Later, they visited Pravachana Mandira where they met Bharati Tirtha Swami and Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami. They took the blessings of the seers and had lunch at the guest house. The President was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot.

While returning to the helipad, the President stopped his car at Kurubageri, as he noticed a group of students. He got down from the car and wished the students ‘all the best'. Impressed by the President’s gesture, the students also responded ‘Thank you Sir’.

Chikkamagaluru district administration had deployed policemen across the town as a security measure. Sringeri Town Panchayat had ordered the closure of all commercial establishments on Thursday and Friday in the wake of his visit.