Karnataka

President to visit Chamarajanagar on October 7

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to inaugurate a 450-bed hospital at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences near here on October 7.

The President is scheduled to visit B.R. Hills in the district before inaugurating the hospital in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who visited B.R. Hills to oversee the preparations for the President’s visit, confirmed the Chief Minister’s participation in the programme organised to inaugurate the hospital in Chamarajanagar.

Mr .Somashekar visited the spot in B.R. Hills, where helipads were being set up for the President’s visit. Mr. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district, was accompanied by former Minister and MLA representing Kollegal N. Mahesh, former MLA G.N. Nanjundaswamy and Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi.


