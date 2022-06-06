President to visit Bengaluru on June 13
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Bengaluru on June 13, on a two-day official visit to the State.
According to the itinerary, the President will reach Bengaluru on June 13 morning. Then, he will participate at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rashtriya Military School and halt at Raj Bhavan.
On June 14, the President will grace the Dedication Ceremony of ISKCON Temple, Replica of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, at Vaikunta Hill, off Kanakapura Road, in Doddakallasandra in Bengaluru, and leave for Delhi in the afternoon, according to an official release.
