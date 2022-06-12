President to arrive in Bengaluru today on a two-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind is arriving in Bengaluru on a two-day visit on Monday.

He will be inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, on Monday.

Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, was raised on August 01, 1946, by King George VI as King George Royal Indian Military College. The institution has completed 75 years of journey in the service of the nation and is commemorating its Platinum Jubilee Year.

A three-day event to celebrate the platinum jubilee will be inaugurated by the President at Chanakya Auditorium of Rashtriya Military School.

It is also a momentous occasion for the school as it is inducting its first batch of the girl cadets as boarders from the current academic year.

A spectrum of activities were conducted earlier as a run-up to the platinum jubilee celebrations, including the 10-day cycle expedition organised from April 14 spreading awareness among remote villages about the school in southern States covering a distance of 1,800 km.

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will participate in the event along with the President.

Temple inauguration

The President will halt at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Monday night. On Tuesday, he will inaugurate the “ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple” ISKCON, Vaikuntha Hill, off Kanakapura Road in Doddakallasandra of Bengaluru city outskirts.