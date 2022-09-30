President presents award to Naadada Navaneeta director, producer

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Rajat Kamal Award for the documentary film ‘Naadada Navaneeta Pandit Dr. Venatesh Kumar’, produced by the Department of Information and Public Relations and directed by Girish Kasaravalli, at a function held at Vignan Bhavan, on Friday evening.

The Karnataka Department of Information and Public Relations Joint Director D.P. Muralidhar received the award on behalf of the department as producer, and Mr. Kasavalli as director, said a press release.

The film has been adjudged the best art and culture film in the non-feature film category at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020. The award consists of a cash component of ₹50,000 each for the producer and the director.