President Murmu to inaugurate St. Joseph’s University

St. Joseph’s University in Bengaluru will be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu on September 27, the institution has announced. The institution was granted university status back in July under the Rashtriya Uchchathar Shiksha Abhiyan scheme. Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Archbishop of Benagaluru Peter Machado will be present during the inauguration.

During her three-day visit to Bengaluru from September 26 to 28, Ms. Murmu will also be inaugurating the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. on September 27. She will also be virtually laying the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) of the National Institute of Virology on the same day.