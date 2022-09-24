President Murmu to inaugurate St. Joseph’s University

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 24, 2022 22:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Joseph’s University in Bengaluru will be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu on September 27, the institution has announced. The institution was granted university status back in July under the Rashtriya Uchchathar Shiksha Abhiyan scheme. Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Archbishop of Benagaluru Peter Machado will be present during the inauguration.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During her three-day visit to Bengaluru from September 26 to 28, Ms. Murmu will also be inaugurating the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. on September 27. She will also be virtually laying the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) of the National Institute of Virology on the same day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
university

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app