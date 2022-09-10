President Murmu to inaugurate Dasara

The 10-day festival begins on September 26

Special Correspondent Mysuru/Bengaluru
September 10, 2022 23:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu | Photo Credit: -

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Dasara festivities this year at Mysuru.

The 10-day festival, which begins on September 26, is traditionally inaugurated atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Speaking to newspersons in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that Ms. Murmu had given her consent to open Mysuru Dasara-2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had written a letter to the President on September 6 inviting her to open Mysuru Dasara this year. Now the office of President has confirmed her willingness to participate,” he told reporters on Saturday.

During COVID-19 pandemic, Mysuru Dasara-2020 was inaugurated by Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna had inaugurated the 2021 edition.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This year, the grand Jamboo Savari of Dasara, being celebrated with the usual grandeur, has been scheduled for October 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
festivals
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app