President Murmu to inaugurate Dasara

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Dasara festivities this year at Mysuru.

The 10-day festival, which begins on September 26, is traditionally inaugurated atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Speaking to newspersons in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that Ms. Murmu had given her consent to open Mysuru Dasara-2022.

“We had written a letter to the President on September 6 inviting her to open Mysuru Dasara this year. Now the office of President has confirmed her willingness to participate,” he told reporters on Saturday.

During COVID-19 pandemic, Mysuru Dasara-2020 was inaugurated by Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna had inaugurated the 2021 edition.

This year, the grand Jamboo Savari of Dasara, being celebrated with the usual grandeur, has been scheduled for October 5.