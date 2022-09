Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Dasara festivities this year, according to a statement issued by Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, here on Saturday.

The 10-day festivital, which begins on September 26, is traditionally inaugurated atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

The grand Jamboo Savari has been scheduled for October 5.