President invited to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

President Droupadi Murmu was formally invited for the Mysuru Dasara inauguration, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu was formally invited on Thursday to inaugurate the Dasara festivities atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, accompanied by Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, and Shivakumar, Mysuru Mayor, visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan and extended the Dasara invitation from the State government to the President. Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and Annasaheb Shankar Jolle, MP, were present.

The President will be inaugurating the festivities on the premises of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple here between 9.45 a.m. and 10.05 a.m.

The Mysuru district administration has been making elaborate arrangements in view of the President’s visit. The festivities will be a grand affair this year as the celebrations were muted over the last two years in view of COVID-19. The famous Jamboo Savari was restricted to the palace premises in 2020 and 2021.