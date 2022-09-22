President invited to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 22, 2022 22:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu was formally invited for the Mysuru Dasara inauguration, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu was formally invited on Thursday to inaugurate the Dasara festivities atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, accompanied by Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, and Shivakumar, Mysuru Mayor, visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan and extended the Dasara invitation from the State government to the President. Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and Annasaheb Shankar Jolle, MP, were present.

The President will be inaugurating the festivities on the premises of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple here between 9.45 a.m. and 10.05 a.m.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mysuru district administration has been making elaborate arrangements in view of the President’s visit. The festivities will be a grand affair this year as the celebrations were muted over the last two years in view of COVID-19. The famous Jamboo Savari was restricted to the palace premises in 2020 and 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app