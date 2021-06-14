Present interim RGUHS V-C unfit for post, says Sudhakar

K. Sudhakar

14 June 2021

‘Only a person with good history is worthy of becoming V-C’

The in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is “unfit” to hold the post, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Sudhakar questioned the appointment of Jayakara S.M., principal of AECS College of Dental Sciences, to the post. He said there was a need for the person to have high academic qualifications and integrity to hold the post.

Dr. Sudhakar, who is pro-Chancellor of the university, said he will discuss with the Governor and Chancellor of universities about the appointment.

“I wanted to discuss this matter with the Governor, however, he is probably not meeting people because of COVID-19. I want to apprise him about all the matter,” he said.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the RGUHS silver jubilee celebrations, he said as long as he was the Minister, only a person with “good history would be worthy of becoming the V-C”.

He also pointed out that it was normal practice to appoint only government officials or government doctors to this post. He said that such people, if appointed, would know the culture and how the government functions.

Dr. Sudhakar said that the government had urged the Chancellor to appoint the Registrar of RGUHS, Medical Director of the Medical Education Department, or the senior most dean of government hospitals as the V-C.

“I am not batting for one person or do not have my own candidate. I just want to ensure that the person who heads the university is worthy of the post,” he said.

Following Dr. Sudhakar’s statements, several people pointed out that the Minister was questioning the authority of the Governor who had the prerogative to decide this appointment.