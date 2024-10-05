Presence of Pakistani nationals in Bengaluru owing to failure of Central agencies: Home Minister G. Parameshwara

Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said that the presence of Pakistani nationals in Bengaluru indicated that the Central agencies had somewhere failed in discharging their duties properly.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Dr. Parameshwara said: “They have RAW, IB, and CBI. The Central agencies should have taken note of it. If they have come to Bengaluru and gone to the extent of getting passports, it shows that the Central intelligence agencies have failed somewhere.”

He said immediately after getting information about their presence in Benglauru, the Karnataka State Police acted swiftly and arrested them. “The State police has efficiently handled the case and arrested them. There is information about the presence of a few more Pakistani nationals in the State and they will be traced,” he said.

‘Stop doing politics’

Dr. Parameshwara said that on the MUDA issue. a case had been registered and investigation was under way by both the Lokayukta and the ED. “Instead of repeatedly doing politics over MUDA issue, the BJP and the JD(S) should allow the investigation to take its course. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning it in his election campaign means that they are doing politics over it. They don’t have to teach politics to the Congress. We will give a befitting reply to the BJP and the JD(S),” he said.

On Opposition leader R. Ashok’s statement that he was ready to tender resignation but whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would do so too, Dr. Parameshwara said the issue would arise only after Mr. Ashok resigned. “Let Mr. Ashok resign first, we will think over it, subsequently,” he said.

On Minister Satish Jarkiholi meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said there was no need to draw inferences from it. “Mr. Jarkiholi’s daughter has become MP she needed residential quarters. Moreover, Mr. Kharge had fallen ill recently. So, Mr. Jarkiholi met him to enquire about his health,” he said.

On PSI recruitment, he said because the matter was before the court, it had become complex now. However, steps would be taken to resolve it soon, he said.