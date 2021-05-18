Preparedness for third wave was focus of meeting with PM: Bommai

The focus of the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday through video conference was on controlling the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in rural and semi-urban areas, and to remain prepared for the third wave, Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

He said that Mr. Modi had expressed concern about the pandemic spreading in rural areas and the ways to tackle it. District administrations have been asked to concentrate on micro-containment zones to keep the pandemic under check.

“Focus was on understanding novel ways of fighting the pandemic and share them as successful models across the States that can be replicated,” the Home Minister said after the interaction of Mr. Modi with Deputy Commissioners of 17 districts from Karnataka. The interaction had Deputy Commissioners from 9 other States too. The Home Minister pointed out at the model of having private ambulances that have been successful in Chennai and judicious use of vaccines.

Te instructions given by the Prime Minister include setting up of task force in gram panchayats, which will not only have officials but representatives from NGOs, Stree Shakthi Sanghas and yuva sanghas among others.

In the light of an anticipated third wave, which is likely to affect children, the Prime Minister has asked the local governments to prepare cartoons and stories in local language through which awareness among children can be increased.

The Prime Minister was briefed on measures being initiated in Bengaluru, which has been severely affected in the second wave, to contain the surge.

Meanwhile, the State is learnt to have sought higher allocation in vaccination, especially for those in Bengaluru. The officials also shared data on health and impact of the second wave in the State.