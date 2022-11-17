Prepared to bear cost if design of Mysuru bus stand is flawed: Ramdas

November 17, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Officials involved with the project admitted to receiving a notice from National Highways Authority to remove ‘encroachments’ within seven days

The Hindu Bureau

The bus stand in Mysuru that has sparked a row owing to the presence of domes. | Photo Credit: File photo

There is no end to the row over the dome-like design for a bus shelter in Mysuru with Pratap Simha, MP, reiterating his stance that the shelter must be demolished while S.A. Ramdas, MLA, has offered to bear the construction and demolition cost if the design was flawed.

The row, described by may as a needless controversy, erupted with Mr. Simha taking objection to the design on the ground that the domes atop the bus shelter gave it an appearance of a mosque. The MP even gave the project implementing authorities 3 to 4 days time to remove it failing which he threatened to use a bulldozer to demolish it.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ramdas told media persons here on Thursday that he has also brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and how there were impediments to development works in his constituency.

Mr. Ramdas said he had sought for an expert committee to study the design and added that if there were flaws, then he had no objection to its demolition. “The cost of construction and demolition can be recovered from me and I will pay from my pocket,” he added.

Mr. Ramdas, who got no firm assurance from the Chief Minister, said he was only interested in development and that he had faced such hurdles all through his 30 years of public life.

There are 12 such bus shelters with similar design planned, each costing ₹10 lakh, for Krishnaraja constituency and an official said the works on other bus stands were yet to commence.

NHAI notice

Meanwhile, officials involved with the project admitted to receiving a notice from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to remove encroachments within seven days. But they were tight-lipped on the next course of action. However, officials said there were no plans at present to widen the highway and demolition of the already constructed shelter would serve nobody’s interest.  

