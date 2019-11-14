Prepare students for national-level competitions, says Madhuswamy

Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy has called upon education institutions like KLE Society to prepare their students for competitions at the all India level, including the Civil Services or the defence forces, and help them excel in academic research.

“Apart from the routine teaching learning process, you should take up special initiatives that would enable students from the State to face challenges at the national level,” he said.

He was speaking at the 104th foundation day of the society at the centenary convention hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College here.

He praised the contribution of the society in the promotion of education in the backward North Karnataka. It has played a pivotal role in the uplift of North Karnataka.

The founding fathers of the society had a dream of overall development of the poor and they worked with a foresight and determination to fulfil it. The journey of the organisation has been challenging but a lot has been achieved in these 100 years, he said.

He applauded the efforts of KLE Society Chairman Prabhakar Kore and members of the board of management and staff and students. He said that the society had taken up pioneering research in the field of health care and agriculture. He stressed that it was important for this research to be translated into benefits for people at the grassroots.

Mr. Kore offered tributes to the founding fathers, the seven teachers who started the society in 1916, and termed them the Saptarishis. He also thanked their three benevolent patrons.

He said that more than half of the society’s institutions were catering to the needs of the rural folk.

He said that the society would establish a 600-bed KLE-Aster DM Ultra-modern Hospital in Bengaluru and a cancer hospital in Belagavi. Similar initiatives will be taken up in Pune and Hubballi, he added. He said that the KLE Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Mattikoppa had improved farming practices in the region.

The society was working towards fulfilling the challenges posed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the KLE Centenary Celebrations four years ago, including preparing sportspersons of international quality. The society has adopted five promising athletes and it was training them for the Olympics, he added.

On this occasion, students from various institutions of KLE Society were felicitated for their accomplishments at the international and national levels in various sectors.

KLE Society president Shivanand Koujalagi and life member of the society Sudha Raddi were present.