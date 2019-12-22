Prepare our youth to compete in world market: Deshpande

Even after seven decades of independence, our country faces problems of poverty and illiteracy. It is the duty of educational institutions to strive towards finding solutions to such issues, Congress leader and former Minister R.V. Deshpande said here on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of South Konkan Education Society at Tilakwadi.

He said that 21st century was a century of challenges, competitions, quality, and brands. “We should prepare our youth to compete in the world market. In 2027–28, India will be the country of youngsters and hence it is your duty to prepare good citizens,” he said. Mr. Deshpande, who is an alumnus of the college, recalled his service to the student community as the first general secretary of Rani Parvati Devi College student body. He said it inspired him to to join mainstream politics.

Mr. Deshpande went around a photo exhibition and interacted with students and teachers.

Journalist Kiran Thakur, an alumnus of the college, announced a donation of ₹5 crore for the college auditorium. He recalled being a part of the college silver jubilee and golden jubilee celebrations. He released a souvenir.

R.D. Shanbhag, society president; Bimba Nadkarni, chairman of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee; Lata Kittur, editor of the souvenir; Anant Lad, vice-president of GSS College Past Students’ Association; and Vinayak Jadhav, president of RPD College Students’ Association, were present.