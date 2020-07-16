Prepare for next Assembly polls, HDD tells leaders

Admitting that the party had lost a little sheen and needed to lift itself up in the next one year, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday urged party leaders at all levels to immerse in public activities and prepare for the next Assembly elections. In a letter to all leaders, he said that though he wanted to meet everyone in person to discuss issues pertaining to the party, the pandemic had prevented him from doing so. “We have already finished two and a half years of the current legislative assembly and in one year, preparations will start for the next assembly polls. Plan programmes and activities at the assembly segments and be active.”

Stating that the party or party leaders should not keep quiet due to the pandemic , Mr. Gowda said that the BJP Governments both at the Centre and State have been taking anti-poor and anti-farmers decisions, which makes it imperative for the JDS to fight. “There is a need for our party to highlight secularism, social justice and regional interest. Utilise the social media to highlight the party’s thoughts and attract youngsters,” he said.