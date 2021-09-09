‘Prepare for flood situation’

Yadgir

09 September 2021 23:09 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has instructed the officials to make ready Kalaji Kendra in the Bhima river bank villages, if situation demands, as they face a threat of flood.

She was attending a meeting of officials in Yadgir on Thursday. “The outflow in Bhima has crossed 2 lakh cusecs; the bridge constructed near Joladadagi village will be submerged. If water rises up to 3 lakh cusecs, there is a possibility of submerging a bridge near Kanadalli village in Wadagera taluk. If outflow increases to 3.5 lakh cusecs, the bridge near Anur (B) will be submerged,” the officials informed the DC.

The officials further said flooding is possible in Thanagundi, Arakera (B) Mudnal, Warkanalli, Mushturu, Kouluru, Lingeri, Malhar, Belagundi, Anur ( K), Gondadagi, Gudur, Badiyal in Yadgir taluk and Anabi, Roja (S) Sirwal, Hursagundagi, Ibrahimpur, Tangadagi and Chatnalli in Shahapur taluk and Naikal, Gurasanagi, Birnal, Babalad, Gaddesugur, Halagera, Godihal, Kumnur, Arjunagi, Kandalli, Machanur in Wadagera taluk if water rises to 4-5 lakh cusecs.

C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police, said nodal officers deployed for flood duty should coordinate with the local police to extend better service.