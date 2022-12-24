Prepare error-free electoral rolls, observer tells officials

December 24, 2022 05:05 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

District in-charge Secretary and District Electoral Roll Observer Salma K. Fahim on Friday asked the officials to update the electoral rolls with accurate data without giving scope for lapses.

“In order to conduct a fair election in democratic system, an error-free electoral roll is essential, thus a transparent and error-free voter list should be prepared,” she said.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of electoral roll revision in Kalaburagi district, Ms. Fahim said that complaints regarding revision of voter list should be disposed of on priority.

Any delay by officials in attending to the complaints would not be tolerated, the officer warned.

As per the data by Election Commission on November 9, a mere 1.35% of people in the 18-19 age group have registered themselves as voters. The overall youth voters registered in Kalaburagi district stood at 0.43%.

Ms. Fahim asked officials about the measures taken to educate new voters and to increase the registration percent. The officials said that awareness programmes have been conducted and all efforts have been made to get the youth involved, and the revised percent of registered voters will be available in the final voters’ list.

As part of voters’ list revision, the officer directed that the applications for addition, deletion and transfer of names to the new voter list should be disposed of immediately, Ms. Fahim also scrutinised the taluk-wise applications of those approved and rejected. She asked the officials to follow procedures while deleting names with double entries in the voter’s list.

Around 68% of voters in the district have submitted their Aadhaar for linking it with the Electoral Photo Identity Card.

Ms. Fahim directed the booth-level officers to thoroughly check before adding the names in voter’s list. As the district shares a border with Telangana and Maharashtra, there is possibility of migrant voters registering their names, she said.

She also directed the officials to promote the toll-free number 1950 for the public to register election related complaints.

City corporation commissioner Bhuvanesh Kumar said that nearly 57,057 applications were received for adding names in the voters’ list, of which 50, 891 have been attended to.

As many as 43,033 applications were for transfer of names and 10,772 were for corrections.

Zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole was present.